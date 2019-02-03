SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A home fire is under investigation in Springfield after an empty home caught on fire.
Springfield Fire Department told WAND the battalion chief was returning from a fire call when they received a second call around 11:30 A.M.
Upon arrival to the scene, the fire department found heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home in Delta Dawn Court. Neighbors told the fire department that both people and animals were inside the home. The department quickly worked to extinguish the fire to search. Two dogs were located during the search. The dogs were treated in the fire truck, and then were taken to the emergency vet for further treatment. Both dogs are okay.
Further searching showed no people were actually in the house at the time of the fire. Heavy damage was sustained to the home. The Red Cross is assisting the family currently. The fire is under investigation at this time. There were no injuries to residents or emergency crews.