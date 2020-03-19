EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A Stewardson man was arrested trying to enter a home wearing body armor and carrying multiple guns, Effingham police said.
Police were called to the home in the 900 block of Oakcrest Dr. around 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a man trying to enter the home of a family member.
Police said Arend Poe, 34, was standing outside the home wearing body armor and armed with multiple handguns.
Officers began deescalating the situation and took Poe into custody.
Handguns and an AR-15 were seized along with 1,000 rounds of ammunition during a search related to the arrest.
Poe was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, and disorderly conduct.
His first court appearance is set for March 20.