LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A family is likely displaced after a home was severely damaged in a Lincoln fire, firefighters told WAND News.
WAND News Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District the response happened at 17 Oakwood Drive. Crews had the fire under control before 7 p.m. and were still on the scene at that time.
Responders said the home's garage was destroyed in the fire. The fire's cause is undetermined.
The station is working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
