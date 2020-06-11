TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville home sustained significant damage after a fire on Thursday morning, according to fire officials.
The Taylorville Fire Department said they responded to a fire on Pawnee Street around 4:45 a.m. Firefighter were able to extinguish the fire and search the home. Luckily no one was home at the time of the fire.
The Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office was called to the scene to investigate the fire. No injuries were reported.
The Taylorville Police Department, Dunn's Ambulance, Stonington and Owaneco Fire Departments responded to the fire for assistance.
