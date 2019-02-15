LAKE CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Fire fighters were called to the scene of house fire on Friday afternoon in Lake City.
The fire started around 1:50 p.m. on Main Street. Lake City is an unincorporated community in Moutrie County.
Smoke was still pouring from the home around 2:30 p.m. and fire fighters had to cut a whole in the home to get better access to hot spots.
Fire departments from Arthur, Bethany and Lovington responded to the call. At the time several of the units were at a fire in Sullivan at Agri-Fab.
At this time it's not clear how the fire started or if anyone was home at time.
