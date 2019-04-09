LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A building collapse in Lincoln send several people to the hospital on Tuesday morning, according to local officials.
Around 10:30 a.m. first responders were called to the area of Chestnut and 10th streets for the report of a house collapse. Crews found a large home under renovations had collapsed. Officials say ongoing work on the foundation failed and caused the collapse.
Four family members and two people working on the home were inside when it collapsed. They were all treated and released with only minor injuries after escaping the home.
Ameren was called to the scene to deal with broken gas lines and to turn of the gas to those lines.
Around 12:30 the debris was being excavated. The home was unsafe for the homeowners to reenter the building, so they lost everything in the collapse. Fire officials say they have family in the area to stay with.