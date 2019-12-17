ASHMORE, Ill. (WAND) – A house is at total loss after an early morning fire in Coles County.
Firefighters were called to South Oakland Road in Ashmore. The call came out around 3:30 a.m.
The two-story home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Additional departments, including Oakland and Kansas fire departments were called in.
Fire officials say the damage is estimated at $30,000. There are no known injuries reported.
No other details about the fire were released. Check back at WANDTV.com for updates.