FINDLAY, Ill. (WAND) - A home has been destroyed in a fire in Findlay.
Findlay Fire Protection District tells WAND they were paged to a fire around 11:42 to a house fire at 2325 North 2175 East Rd. in Findlay, where they found a home totally engulfed in flames. We were told as they arrived the roof collapsed on the home. A witness in the area told the department they saw glowing around 11:15.
The home was unoccupied, with no electricity or propane running to the home. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire as a possible arson.
If you have any information on this fire, contact Shelby County Sheriff's Office or The Findlay Fire Protection District.