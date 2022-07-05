DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The extreme temperatures have been unbearable. With the heat index soaring into the triple digits, many are finding ways to stay cool. But, there are some people out there who can't cool down as easily.
"Homelessness doesn't have a season. You know we think about it in the winter, but for individuals who are unsheltered, or even having to jump around from couch to couch. Maybe even in unsafe situations as hey do that, this is a year round concern," executive director of C U at Home, Melissa Courtwright shares.
As we're in the thick of the summer temperatures, those battling homelessness are more vulnerable to heat related illnesses.
"That leaves people who are unsheltered in positions where they're going to be facing things like heat exhaustion, heat strokes, sunburn on a severe level. And so its a very real concern that a lot of individuals we serve have," said Melissa Courtwright.
Some of those early symptoms include dizziness, dehydration, heavy sweating, and nausea. If left untreated, it could lead to unconscious or death. The Macon County Health Department says it only takes 10 to 15 minutes in extreme heat to experience heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Some tips are stay hydrated, in shaded areas, and in cooling centers if possible.
"We have the Decatur Civic Center, the Oasis Day Center, as well as the Macon County Senior Center are going to be cooling centers in Decatur," Adrienne Newman says.
What can you do to help? The C U at Home shelter says donating items such as Gatorade, Powerade, water and sunscreen to a local shelter makes a difference.
"We have a lot of clients that are getting back on their feet. They're out there trying to get to work still in this heat. They may not have a vehicle to do that, so they might be on foot. We like to make sure they leave with some extra ways to stay hydrated," said Melissa.
So next time you step out into those high temperatures, the shelter reminds people to keep this community in mind.
For more cooling center locations in the surrounding area, you can visit the Macon County Health Department's website. They'll be posting a list of additional cooling centers.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
