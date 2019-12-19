SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Community members in Springfield spent Thursday night remembering the homeless individuals who died in the city this year.
It was Springfield's first year participating in Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. The services happen across the country.
Springfield's service, which was held right outside of the Helping Hands Homeless Shelter, included candle lighting, a moment of silence, singing and the reading of the names of the 13 homeless individuals who passed in Springfield in 2019. Of the 13, nine were men and four were women. Four of the individuals were also veterans.
Erica Smith, the shelter's director, said the organization personally knew all of the individuals.
"When we lose people who are homeless, we tend to lose them suddenly, and there's often not time or an opportunity to say goodbye," she said. "So this gives all of us the opportunity to ... just have a chance to remember and reflect on lives of people who mattered a lot to us."
Smith also highlighted the correlation between homelessness and diminished life expectancy. She said the average housed American lives to be 78 years old, while the average homeless American lives to be just 50 - a 28 year difference.