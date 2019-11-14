URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man accused of touching a young boy and trying to proposition him faces charges.
On Monday, prosecutors said an 11-year-old boy had stepped into an elevator at the Hyatt Place hotel (217 N. Neil St., Champaign) while his parents were outside smoking. Scott A. McBride, 58, is accused of joining the child in the elevator, rubbing his back and asking if he would come to his hotel room.
The boy got off the elevator and said he would call police, who arrived and found McBride at the hotel bar, The News-Gazette said.
McBride, who is a registered sex offender in a different state, faces a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery.
According to police, other people had seen McBride on the street and offered to pay for three nights of lodging for him. His room was registered in their name, prosecutors said.
McBride's bond is set at $200,000. He will be back in court on Dec. 17 and is not allowed to make contact with the child or the Hyatt Place hotel.
He could serve anything from probation to two to five years in prison for the crime if found guilty.