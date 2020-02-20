CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man is accused of slashing the tires of cars outside a Champaign hotel.
The News Gazette reports Billy Lewis, 46, was arrested Wednesday at the La Quinta Inn. Police said the tires on eight cars parked there had been punctured.
A manager at the hotel said a man came into the lobby just after midnight Tuesday. He said he told him to leave, but then saw him trying to open car doors in the parking lot.
He said he yelled again at him, telling him to leave the property. The manager called police.
When they arrived, they found Lewis with a knife on him and the tires slashed.
Lewis was charged with criminal damage to property.
The News Gazette reports he has previous convictions for theft, criminal damage, burglary, resisting arrest and aggravated battery.
His bond is set at $5,000. He is due in court March 11.