SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody after attempting to rob a tanning salon.
Police were called to the Sunroom Tanning Salon on Saturday at 8:50 a.m. at 500 N. Dirksen Parkway. The suspect demanded employees to open the cash drawer.
Employees didn't comply immediately. The suspect demanded again and began unzipping his coat pocket. The employees complied and the suspect took the cash and ran from the scene.
A customer who witnesses the incident followed the suspect in their car and were able to give deputies a location of the suspect.
A foot pursuit ensued with the suspect and deputies. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department was able to arrest 40-year-old Bryan S. Crawford, homeless of Springfield.
Crawford was charge with armed robbery.