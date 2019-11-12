LOS ANGELES (WAND) – A recent attack in southern California involved a homeless person and a bucket of human waste. According to officials, homeless attacks have been on the rise.
A homeless man reportedly attacked a woman near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, NBC LA reported. The man pulled the woman from her car and poured a bucket of feces on her head.
Heidi Van Tassel said she was out with friends before the attack. She told the station a man sprinted across the street to attack her.
"It was diarrhea," Van Tassel said. "Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes. Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month."
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was tested for infections diseases. She will be retested every three months.
Surveillance footage from a business caught the attack in the act and a police body camera covered the aftermath. Neither video has been released to the public.
According to data from the Los Angeles Police Department the number of arrests for homeless people is up since 2017.
Van Tassel told the station that the LAPD said they'd investigate the incident but said they have not yet been in touch with her for more details. Additionally, she has not been in contact with a victims' advocate, despite the department telling her they would call.
"It's so traumatic. The PTSD that I'm dealing with is beyond anything that I've ever felt," Van Tassel said.
Court records identified the man who attacked her as Jere Blessings, who has schizophrenia and psychotic disorders. He was charged with battery and taken to jail.
"He doesn't need jail time," Van Tassel said. "He needs mental health care."
NBC LA reports Blessings was previously in a mental health facility for two months, but was released in August.