DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless man was beaten and robbed of a small amount of money and food items.
The 29-year-old man was robbed Sunday night in the area of King and Van Dyke.
Police said two drinking acquaintances punched and kicked him and knocked him down. The victim took a small amount of money out of his own pocket and threw it on the ground for the suspects to take.
Food items the victim had in a shopping bag were also taken.
Police said one of the suspects had asked him for money so he could buy more alcohol and then got angry when the victim said he only had a small amount of money that he was trying to save.
The victim suffered a bloody nose.
Both suspects are described as black men, 25-30 years old, 5’7” and 140 lbs.
Police are investigating.