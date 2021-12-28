MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A homeless Mattoon man was arrested for aggravated sexual abuse in early December, according to police.
Officials report Mattoon Police arrested Noah D.E. Hunt, 20 on December 15, at 4:55 p.m. at Mattoon PD.
The charge alleges that in early December 2021, while in the 1800 block of Western Ave in Mattoon, Hunt inappropriately touched an adolescent female in a sexual manner.
He was sent to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.
At this time no further information has been released.
