MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A homeless Coles County man who sexually abused a minor has been found guilty in court.
A jury found Noah D.E. Hunt, 21, of Mattoon guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. In December 2021, Hunt inappropriately touched an adolescent female victim.
The jury needed just over 20 minutes of deliberations to reach its verdict.
A pre-sentence investigation and sex offender evaluation were ordered in court. Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18, per court records.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.