SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -As counties across central Illinois begin entering Phase 1B of their COVID-19 vaccination plans, which include different categories of essential workers and those 65 years and older, another group of vulnerable people made it onto that list - people without homes.
Director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Gail O'Neill, said it will take effort from the entire community to help combat COVID-19.
"[Phase] 1B is quite a large list actually," O'Neill said. "We've got seniors and school teachers and all the other essential workers. It's just one of the tools we have, vaccination, to try to knock this down in the community. We need to have 70 to 80 percent of the public vaccinated."
According to O'Neill, this means everyone will have to do their part to stop the spread of the virus, including the homeless population.
Captain of Springfield's Salvation Army, Jeff Eddy, who is also in charge of the city's winter warming center, said the homeless population is within that group of people who need access to the vaccine the most.
"These people live together. Especially in this climate, they're 24 hours a day together," Eddy said. "It doesn't take much for this to spread. It's kind of a ticking time bomb."
O'Neill said the shelter could being receiving vaccines within the next month, but she said vaccinating those staying at the warming center won't come without challenges. One of those challenges includes ensuring those who get the vaccine receive both doses.
"At this point, all the vaccines require two doses. So, you're looking at one dose and one month later coming back to the same place for the second dose," O'Neill said. "One is better than nothing but to get true protection, we do need the second dose."
Eddy said if staff members are able to earn those staying at the shelter's trust, the Springfield community will be better off with dozens more of its citizens vaccinated.
"We've been averaging a very heavy case load. Most days it's between 75 and 85 people, which is our max capacity. We have been talking to them. We've been reassuring them," Eddy said. "One of the things that comes along is distrust for systems, so we're really talking it up. We're going to show them that we trust this. We're not afraid to do this, and hopefully we'll get as many people as possible vaccinated."
