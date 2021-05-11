DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A thrift store in Decatur was donated to a homeless shelter in Decatur.
Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation announced it was donating its thrift store on West Wood Street to God's Shelter of Love - an organization that helps women and children experiencing homelessness.
"Two organizations came together and are going to make a significant difference in our community," said Mirinda Rothrock, president for the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce.
For more than three decades, funds from the DMH Thrift Store has supported the Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation with special projects, updating equipment and providing patient care at the hospital.
"The thrift shop was closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and we took the opportunity to reevaluate foundation and auxiliary functions. We ultimately made a decision to streamline our focus to what we do best at Decatur Memorial Hospital, which is patient care," said Julie Bilbrey, executive director of the Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation. "When we began conversations with God's Shelter of Love, we knew they were a perfect fit as they are already in the thrift store business, operating Blessingdale's Thrift Store as a main source of revenue to support their local programming."
God's Shelter of Love works with women and children in Decatur who are experiencing homelessness. Dan Watkins, executive director, said officials plan to have some of the women work with the thrift store to help them gain work force skills.
"We are trying to instill some soft skills that's going to help with the workforce investment because there are plenty of jobs. It's just that some folks aren't qualified," Watkins said.
Watkins said the organization works with women from all walks of life. She said the streets are a scary experience for anyone, but especially for women.
"We are a small community and I think everyone is worth investing in. I've heard different people say different things about the homeless community, but everyone deserves shelter no matter what they've done," Watkins said.
The Help and Hope Mission Market is set to open in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.