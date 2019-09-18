SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's a major expansion to help the homeless in Springfield.
The zoning for an all-in-one facility to address the root causes of homelessness has been approved by the Springfield City Council, with a final vote of 8-2.
Helping Hands is an organization that provides support and shelter for people without homes, and the organization is moving forward with a $3 million facility that will assist community members with mental health, health care and emergency shelter services 24 hours a day.
This facility has been debated for months by both community and city council members, but one of the biggest advocates was Donte Moore, a man who knows first hand how much these resources would mean to people in the community.
"Being that's it's basically, as of right now, the only men's shelter ... me and (a) whole lot of other brothers would be out on the streets," Moore said.
Nearly 10 years ago, Moore moved from Chicago to Springfield, and said he never imagined being where he is now.
"I came down here to try something different," Moore said. "I had to start from the bottom, didn't realize starting from the bottom would result in me being homeless."
Moore has been a client at Helping Hands on and off for the past eight months.
"Homeless(ness) is a circumstance, it's an experience," Moore said. "It's a learning experience, and it humbles you."
Some opponents for the facility referred to homeless people as sexual predators. Racial divide even came into play when it came to determining the facility's location.
"Racism has been going on for years in America, and it's not going to stop," Moore said. "Homelessness is not about race, it's about the level of life you can fall under."
Helping Hands' new facility will be located on S. 11th St.
WAND-TV reached out to Helping Hands for comment. They declined to release a statement at this time.