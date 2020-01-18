CHAMPAIGN (WAND) - C-U at Home's executive director Rob Dalhaus says he likes to use this weather as a reminder to folks that some people are in need of help in times like these.
"Just walk outside, take a few minutes to feel the cold weather. Just imagine having to be out there for even a few minutes?" he said.
He says he's hopeful this reminder will encourage others to help C-U at Home continue to run by becoming a part of their annual One Winter Night event.
The event entails of people sleeping outside for one day and all money raised is used towards the center.
"This is a real need in our community and I think this is an important reminder as we're three weeks away."
His hope is to raise $350,000 so the shelter can run all year long.
Right now, the shelter will be open for emergency hours Sunday and Monday all day.
For more information on the One Winter Night event, visit www.cuathome.us