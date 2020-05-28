A 53-year-old tortoise rendered homeless after her owner died of the coronavirus has been adopted by a "bona fide turtle expert," according to the MSPCA.
The Massachusetts turtle's story is some positive new during the pandemic.
The MSPCA says the tortoise named Ms. Jennifer now has a loving home after her owner died from COVID-19.
A spokesperson said the organization fielded more than 3,000 inquiries before making the selection.
Ms. Jennifer has been under the care of MSPCA since May 9, after her owner was admitted to the hospital. She is now at her new home in Boston.
Her new owner asked to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.