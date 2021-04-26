MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Continuum of Care reported the county saw its lowest number of people experiencing homelessness since 2013.
A count conducted in January found 83 people were experiencing homelessness in Macon County. This number is significantly lower than 2020, according to PIT (Point in Time County) and HIC (Housing Inventory Count).
Of this number, social workers found of those surveyed, the age range with the most people experiencing homelessness were those of 36 to 50, and more than half of those surveyed were white.
Darsonya Switzer, program director for Dove-Homeward Bound, said the number that stood out to her most was the number of people who were unsheltered. The survey found 37% of the 83 counted were unsheltered, which is an all-time high.
"Having a larger number is something that stuck out to us and we reached out right away and tried to make sure we made contact right away," she said.
Switzer believed COVID-19 assistance played a major role in helping residents. Through renters assistance and stimulus checks, some were able to avoid situations that put them at risk of becoming homeless.
The survey also found that 72% of the people experiencing homelessness were men. Of the 83 counted, 17 of them listed having a physical disability, while 31 said they had a serious mental illness, which is up from 2020.
Dove-Homeward Bound works to help individuals struggling with homelessness. Switzer encourages people to reach out to the organization if they or they know someone needing assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.