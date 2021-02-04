DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A homeowner was rushed to the hospital after trying to save their dog from a house fire late Wednesday night in Decatur.
The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Tuttle St. for a reported structure fire.
Once on scene, crews found heavy flames coming from the living room window, and according to the initial report, they believed someone could be inside.
The homeowner managed to make it out of the house and was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where they were stabilized and later airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Springfield for treatment of burn-related injuries.
According to the Fire Department, the homeowner was injured after trying to rescue their pet in the fire.
Fire crews quickly worked to put the fire out. After searching the home, they were able to find and rescue the dog.
Fire crews administered oxygen to the dog until it regained consciousness.
Decatur Fire crews remained on scene to assist the State Fire Investigator.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and remains undetermined.
