CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A homeowner was able to escape a house fire in Chatham Thursday night.
At 11:41 p.m. the Chatham Fire Department was called to a fire in the 5300 block of Wesley Chapel Rd.
The department responded with three apparatus and ten firefighters.
Crews arrived at 11:52 p.m. to find a single-family home with smoke and fire showing.
The fire was contained to the room where it started, but there is smoke and heat damage throughout.
After crews put the fire out, the home was determined to be uninhabitable.
A woman and three pets lived in the home. She was able to safely evacuate with two pets before the fire department arrived.
After searching the home, crews found and safely rescued a family dog who was reunited with the owner.
The Chatham Fire Department was assisted by Auburn Fire and Rescue and New Berlin Island Grove Fire Department. Both departments responded with personnel and tankers, New Berlin also responded with an engine.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.