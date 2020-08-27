DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A car crashed into a house in Decatur Thursday afternoon.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m.
First responders were called out to the house on 5th Dr. in South Shores.
Fire, police, and ambulance crews were at the scene.
Officials said a 78-year-old woman was trying to back out of her driveway when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes and reversed into the house across the street.
The vehicle crashed into a bedroom. The homeowner was inside of that bedroom and was injured.
He was rushed to the hospital, and his injuries are described as serious.
The homeowner's wife was also inside during the crash, but was not in the bedroom. She was not injured.
No citations have been issued at this time.
Police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.