DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were able to escape a Decatur house fire Sunday night, and firefighters were able to rescue the family pets.
Crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of E. Riverside Ave. around 8:45 p.m.
There was heavy smoke coming from the home when firefighters arrived.
Crews were able to rescue several pets that were trapped in the basement.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
