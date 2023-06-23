HOMER, Ill. (WAND) - A burn ban has been put in place effective immediately for the entire Home Fire Protection District.
Home Fire warned that due to dry and windy conditions, fires will spread quickly.
People are told to not use burn barrels, fire rings, or have open fires.
Chief Don Happ said they will announce on Facebook once the ban is lifted.
