DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fire officials are investigating how a fire spread to two homes on Monday morning.
Decatur firefighters responded to the 1200 block of E. Hickory Street for a fire in the driveway. When they arrived around 12:20 a.m. the fire had spread to two homes on either side of the driveway.
Both of the homes were vacant. No injuries were reported.
The Decatur Fire Department cleared the scene at 2:29 a.m.
One of the homes had previously caught fire. It's not clear at this time what caused the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.