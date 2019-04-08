DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two homes were hit by gunfire in Danville.
Officers got a call around 10:30 Sunday night about gunfire in the area of Holiday Dr. and Westview Dr.
Police found evidence of shots being fired.
A witness told police they heard shots and saw someone running away.
A home in the 800 block of Holiday Dr. and another in the 1700 block of Westview Dr. had bullet holes in them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.