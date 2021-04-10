URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man suffered a gun shot wound to the head.
Urbana Police responded to the Prairie Green Apartments located at the 2500 block of East Washington at 8:20 Friday evening. Once on scene they found dozens of shell casings as well as multiple bullet strikes in the parking lot near 2507 Prairie Green.
While searching the area police located a victim laying in the parking lot near 2508 Prairie Green.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Eric D. Kirk of Champaign. Initial investigation suggests he died of a gunshot wound to the head but an official autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death at a later date by the Champaign County Coroners Office.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
