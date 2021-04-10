Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.