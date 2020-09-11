SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Springfield, authorities said.
Police said they responded at 10:44 a.m. Friday to the 2000 block of Converse, where they found a man's body in an alleyway. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene Friday evening.
Police said the Sangamon County Coroner's Office will provide more information after an autopsy is complete. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
