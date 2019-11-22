SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are now considering a 19-year-old Jacksonville man's death a homicide.
Authorities found 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at 618 Jordan St. Responders transported him from the scene to Passavant Hopsital, and then to Memorial Medical Center.
He was pronounced deceased at about 10:52 a.m. Friday while at Memorial, according to Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards. His death was the result of a gunshot wound.
An autopsy on Cunningham is scheduled for Nov. 25 in Springfield.
Jacksonville police are working with Illinois State Police, the Morgan County State's Attorney, Morgan County Coroner and Sangamon County Coroner on the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jacksonville police or Morgan/Scott County Crimestoppers.