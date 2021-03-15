HARRISBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman who was reported missing was found dead in rural Gallatin County.
On Sunday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 8 was requested by the Harrisburg Police Department to investigate the disappearance of a woman.
During the investigation, information obtained by the ISP DCI -Zone 8 agents led them to the 800 block of High Street in Eldorado, IL where evidence of a homicide was discovered.
Additional information led agents to the discovery of the missing woman's body in rural Gallatin County, north of Equality.
The investigation is being led by the ISP DCI – Zone 8 and is still open and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 8 at (618) 542-2171.
