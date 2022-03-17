CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Champaign on Wednesday evening.
Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the body as Brandon McClendon, 25, of Champaign, Illinois.
According to police, on March 16, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 400 block of Ginger Bend Drive for a report of a shooting with injury.
Upon arrival, officers located McClendon, who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds to the torso outside of an apartment. Officers rendered medical aid on-scene until he could be transported to Carle Foundation Hospital.
McClendon was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m. in the hospitals emergency room.
Police say a canvass was conducted of the surrounding area which led officers to a nearby apartment building in the same block, where a crime scene was located.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. An inquest may be held at a later date.
This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department.
The Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
