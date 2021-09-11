URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -- One man is dead after being shot multiple times in the chest and legs from a Saturday morning shooting in Urbana.
At 4:41 a.m., Urbana police officers responded to shots fired in the area of 1400 Ivanhoe Way. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male Champaign resident on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Carle Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Champaign Coroner will identify the victim at a later time.
Officers and detectives located close to two dozen shell casings of three different gun calibers. The initial investigation indicates the homicide stemmed from a fight.
The investigation is ongoing and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are assisting in processing the scene of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Urbana Police Department.
This is a developing story and WAND News is working to learn the details and will share them once we get the latest information.
