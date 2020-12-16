(WAND)-Honda recalls over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to repair drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat, and a software flaw.
737,000 Accords from 2018 to 2020 and Insights from 2019 and 2020 are being recalled for programming failures.
Control computers have been reported to cause the rear camera, turn signals, and windshield wipers to malfunction.
Corrosion is the leading cause and reasoning behind driveshafts breaking.
Dealers will need to replace driving shafts if damaged. However, parts are not yet available to make the repair.
Owners will receive notifications later in February, suggesting when they need to visit a dealer.
Nearly 268,000 CR-Vs from 2002 through 2006 are included in the power window switch recall.
Honda says the recall was prompted after reports of 16 electrical shortages causing small fires due to water damaged windows.
This is the second recall for the same issue.
The cars were recalled originally in October of 2012, but the repairs didn't work.
Owners are encouraged to immediately take their SUVs in for repairs as soon as they get a recall notice, which is expected to be mailed later in January.
Owners can also check https://owners.honda.com/service-maintenance/recalls or call (888) 234-2138 to see if their CR-V is affected.
