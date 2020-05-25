DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The novel coronavirus forced thousands to cancel their plans, of those the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight was forced to suspend 4 of its 6 flights scheduled this year.
The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight serves 1/3 of Illinois' veterans. Thousands of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War Veterans have taken the one day trip to Washington D.C. to visit different war memorials.
"It gives them a chance to reflect and to know how much we appreciated everything they did for us," said Joan Bortolon, President of Land of Lincoln Flight.
The not-for-profit organization had 6 flights scheduled for the 2020 travel season, Bortolon said they've had to cancel four of those flights and are currently waiting to hear about the September and October flights.
"We have a glimmer of hope for our September, October flight, but it depends on where we stand and what's open."
Each flight holds at least 185 people, 90 to 95 of those are veterans. The organization said the decision to suspend the flights was to ensure everyone stayed safe and healthy.
"They are such treasures to us and such precious cargo."
The organization operates entirely off of donations. It costs nearly $80,000 for the trip. Since COVID-19 has forced a number of fundraising events to cancel, the organization asks for donates to help with future trips. To learn more, click here.
