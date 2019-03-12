(WAND) - The United States District Court of for the Central District of Illinois has named the honorable Sara Darrow the next Chief Judge.
She is the first woman to serve as chief judge for the Central District of Illinois.
She will be responsible for the administrative activities of the District and make sure the District is operating in compliance with the law and the Judicial Conference and Circuit Judicial Council policies.
Darrow's predecessor, James Shadid, completed his 7-year term as Chief Judge on March 11.