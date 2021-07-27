CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The public is invited to attend the official reveal of Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue on July 27 in Champaign.
The ceremony, which will involve the unveiling of a street sign, is planned for 5:30 p.m. on that day. University Avenue between Neil Street and Chestnut Street will be designated in honor of Oberheim, who lost his life when responding to a domestic situation on May 19.
As WAND News previously reported, the Champaign City Council passed a resolution on June 1 to designate and name the above part of University Avenue after Oberheim.
“This is another important opportunity for our community to pay tribute to Officer Oberheim, whose life was taken only because he chose to serve,” said Chief of Police Anthony Cobb. “The honorary sign will stand to represent the eternal recognition we owe our fallen hero for his exemplary service and ultimate sacrifice, and we hope the community joins us as we unveil the Honorary Christopher Oberheim Street Sign alongside his family.”
The ceremony will be held by Cobb and will involve elected officials and law enforcement members. The public should expect the following road closures, which will start at 1 p.m. on July 27, with reopening happening when it is safe:
- University Avenue between First Street and Walnut Street.
- Chestnut Street between Main Street and University Avenue
- Chester Street between First Street and University Avenue
Free parking will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- The Illinois Terminal (parking lots east and west of the tracks)
- North First Street lot (north of the police station)
- Main and Market parking lot
Officials said bus traffic will be maintained as much as possible via personnel at closures on First Street, Chestnut Street and Walnut Street. In a press release, leaders said they appreciate patience and understanding from the public during this important community event.
