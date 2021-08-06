MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A celebration and parade will take place in Monticello on Saturday.
In conjunction with Peacemaker Project 703 and Monticello Main Street, a celebration will kick off at 3 p.m. in Monticello for family fun in historic downtown Monticello.
There will be tons of fun for kids, including a pedal pull, kids' games, Kona Ice and the Wienie Wagon.
"We have an honor parade and celebration," said Shelly Crawford-Stock, executive director of Monticello Main Street. "So we are really excited for what we can offer families and kids."
In addition to the day of fun, there will be a first responder parade through town. Amber Oberheim, Peacemaker Project 703 president and founder, said she got in touch with the mayor and Monticello Main Street to bring the organization's vision to life.
"It was very clear to me with the response from the community when my husband was shot and killed and just the way people showed up for our family and the other officers. So, I felt it would be a perfect opportunity to give them a little love and the respect they so much deserve," she shared.
The celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. Then, at 6 p.m., the Honor Parade will begin from Monticello High School and make its way to downtown Monticello. Finally, at 7:30 p.m., 3 Gun Whiskey will play.
The organization is looking for volunteers to help. To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.