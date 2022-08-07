CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Veterans gather in Chatham to honor the brave on National Purple Heart Day.
National Purple Heart Day first started as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782, making it over 2 centuries old.
It was first established by President George Washington. According to the Disabled Veterans' National Foundation, there have been 1.8 million Purple Hearts awarded since.
Author and Veteran Lance Zedric said it is a day people should come together and put aside our differences.
“It’s important that we continue that continuity with ex-veterans, those who are serving, and more importantly to serve as an educator and a vanguard for the service and the sacrifices veterans have made for all of us. Not just other veterans but to society as a whole.” said Zedric.
Commander Joe Schaler believes people should acknowledge those lives because they fought for the freedom that we have today.
“We have to remember the sacrifices that have been made of those who have been wounded, those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and given their lives to protect our freedom that we enjoy today.”
The event took place in Chatham at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building.
