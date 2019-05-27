Honoring Women on Memorial Day

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Daughters of the American Revolution spent their Monday morning honoring all women who has served in the armed forces.
The group of women and men met at the Vermilion County War Museum parking lot where a prayer, music and speaker was provided.
Attendees say there is a lot of dedication to men but they wanted to make sure the women had their own separate honoring.
When asked about the location, they say they wanted to hold it where the first memorial for women was created. They say they are still uncertain if it is the first women's war memorial. At this time, they do know it's been around since the 1990s.