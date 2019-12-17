Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team in need of donations

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) - One local shelter has a very specific Christmas wish that can only accomplish with the help of others.
The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (HART) said the shelter started in 2013. Before it became a shelter, it was a vet clinic.
"It was designed for dogs to stay overnight, not waiting for their forever homes. We would like the dogs to have more space (as) they are very cramped," said Sherry Klemme, President of HART.
So this year, the team wants to provide a new space for all of its dogs to live comfortably. After creating an outline, the estimated cost would be about $60,000.
"We would like to separate the cats and the dogs in two separate buildings. Even though they don't share the rooms, they share the walls," said Klemme.
She said the ceiling and the locks are very old and need to be fixed as well. On top of that, the entrance level is small and there's only one room where people can play with the dogs. Additionally, the facility has no AC.
"During open hours it's standing room only and we have people sitting out in the hallways and waiting out in their cars, and I feel like we are losing adoption opportunities because of that," said Klemme.
According to Klemme, one anonymous donor said they are willing to match up all donations that add up to $30,000. At this time, the shelter has raised closed to $13,000.
She only needs about $17,000 more to go so she can be matched to $60,000.
She is hoping to raise this money by Jan. 1.
Donations can be mailed out to HART at 901 W. Main Street in Hoopeston.