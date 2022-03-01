VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Hoopeston man was killed in a Monday crash that happened north of Danville, state police said.
Troopers said a 2002 GMC Envoy was moving northbound on Illinois Route 1, just south of County Road 4000 North, at about 5 a.m. Monday. The GMC left the road to the left after sustaining a flat front passenger side tire. At that point, troopers said the driver lost control and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
The driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Charlie Dickerson of Hoopeston, was fatally injured. The passenger, 24-year-old woman Desire Welch of Hoopeston, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a regional hospital.
The investigation is open and ongoing, investigators said.
