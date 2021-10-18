URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Hoopeston man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, on Monday, for sexual exploitation of a child and trafficking in child pornography.
Dalton M.C. Burmeister, 27, was arrested on December 22, 2020, and charged by criminal complaint.
Following his 30 year sentence Burmeister will have 15 years of supervised release.
According to the affidavit supporting the complaint, Burmeister exploited children under the age of six to engage in sexual activity and to create an image of that conduct. The affidavit further alleged that Burmeister trafficked images of child pornography with another unidentified individual.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm commented on Burmeister’s conduct, citing the explicit text messages he had sent regarding “vulnerable” and “trusting” children in his care, during the hearing on Monday.
The judge said that the production of sexually explicit images of these young children was “bad enough” and stated that Burmeister had caused even more harm by sharing the images.
Burmeister was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to an indictment in September 2020. He was also charged with possession of a cellular telephone containing child pornography in December 2020.
Burmeister pleaded guilty to all counts in June 2021.
According to officials, the aggregate 30-year sentence imposed by the judge consisted of concurrent sentences of thirty years’ imprisonment on each of the sexual exploitation counts, as well as concurrent sentences of 20 years’ imprisonment on each of the distribution, receipt, and possession counts; the judge also ordered that the 20-year sentences run concurrent to the 30-year sentences on the sexual exploitation counts.
Each count carries a fine of up to $250,000.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
