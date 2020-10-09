HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 is suspending in-person learning for two weeks after "several positive COVID19 cases" were reported within the last few days.
The District said that, due to the increase in the number of students and staff being quarantined, it will close to in-person learning and function fully remote learning beginning October 13 through October 23 with in-person learning resuming on October 26.
Teachers will be available through email, phone call or google meets to assist with student questions.
