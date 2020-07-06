HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers with the National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston announced the event is postponed until September 2021.
A Facebook post from the event page said postponement came in large part because of insurance providers not covering the event in 2020. They said thoughtful discussions with members, the community, vendors and insurance providers happened before a decision was reached.
"Please respect our decision-making," the post said.
The 77th National Sweetcorn Festival is happening Sept. 2-6, 2021.
