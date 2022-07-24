DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Pain 2 Peace organization in Decatur hosted Hoops for Victims at Hess Park for victims of gun violence.
Gun violence has affected a lot of communities, Pain 2 Peace organizers believed celebrating those who died would benefit the community.
"We have not forgotten. Their names are not in vain. We will forever keep their name and their honor alive as long as I have got breath in my body." said Jay Boatman. Co-Host.
Residents held signs and marched down Martin Luther King Drive escorted by the Decatur Police.
Afterwards, there was the basketball game to honor the victims. Organizers said they want these issues to be resolved not only in Macon County, but across Illinois as well.
"It's a good thing. We need to do this, as a community we need to come together and take care of the gun violence and all the other violence that goes on." said Charles McGorray.
