DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – President Trump had proposed a trillion dollars in infrastructure funds but the money has never been appropriated by Congress.
Congressman Rodney Davis tells WAND News he believes Congress will reauthorize highway funding. But the Illinois Republican says he does not anticipate a separate infrastructure bill to deal with roads, highways, rail, locks & dams and aviation anytime soon.
“I was initially optimistic that we would get a separate infrastructure bill,” Davis said. “The President said he was willing to look at infrastructure. Democrats said they were willing. Republicans said we were willing. But I don’t see a bill from Democrats who run the House right now.”
Davis says the federal government funds about 80% of the road projects underway this construction season with federal gas tax money.